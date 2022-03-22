Continental Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:CTTAY) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Continental Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:CTTAY – Get Rating) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the fifteen ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $92.00.

CTTAY has been the topic of several recent research reports. Barclays downgraded Continental Aktiengesellschaft from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. HSBC upgraded Continental Aktiengesellschaft from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 31st. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on Continental Aktiengesellschaft from €85.00 ($93.41) to €65.00 ($71.43) and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Continental Aktiengesellschaft from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Sunday, November 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Continental Aktiengesellschaft from €110.00 ($120.88) to €103.00 ($113.19) and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 11th.

Shares of CTTAY remained flat at $$7.46 during trading hours on Thursday. The company had a trading volume of 203,893 shares, compared to its average volume of 424,984. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $9.10 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 1.27. Continental Aktiengesellschaft has a 52-week low of $6.39 and a 52-week high of $16.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.20 and a beta of 1.65.

Continental AG is a holding company, which engages in the manufacture and sale of soft rubber products, rubberized fabrics, and solid tires. It operates through the following segments: Autonomous Mobility and Safety, Vehicle Networking and Information, ContiTech, Powertrain, and Other/Holding/Consolidation.

