Continental Resources (NYSE:CLR) Hits New 12-Month High After Analyst Upgrade

Continental Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CLR – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday after Barclays raised their price target on the stock from $44.00 to $64.00. The stock traded as high as $63.20 and last traded at $63.12, with a volume of 42547 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $59.85.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Continental Resources from $55.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. StockNews.com lowered Continental Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Truist Financial increased their price objective on Continental Resources from $72.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 14th. Raymond James increased their price objective on Continental Resources from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, TD Securities increased their price objective on Continental Resources from $50.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Continental Resources has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $56.23.

In other Continental Resources news, major shareholder Harold Hamm bought 300,744 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 7th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $59.30 per share, for a total transaction of $17,834,119.20. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, President Jack H. Stark sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.13, for a total value of $3,006,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 79.60% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Continental Resources during the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in Continental Resources in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Logan Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Continental Resources by 90.0% in the 3rd quarter. Logan Capital Management Inc. now owns 950 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 450 shares during the last quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Continental Resources in the 4th quarter worth about $44,000. Finally, NuWave Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Continental Resources in the 4th quarter worth about $50,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 13.41% of the company’s stock.

The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The company has a market capitalization of $23.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.84, a PEG ratio of 0.22 and a beta of 2.89. The company has a fifty day moving average of $54.98 and a 200-day moving average of $49.38.

Continental Resources (NYSE:CLR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 14th. The oil and natural gas company reported $1.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.06. Continental Resources had a return on equity of 23.67% and a net margin of 29.04%. The company had revenue of $1.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.71 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.23) EPS. Continental Resources’s revenue was up 130.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Continental Resources, Inc. will post 7.74 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 4th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 22nd were paid a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.46%. This is a positive change from Continental Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 18th. Continental Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 20.18%.

Continental Resources Company Profile (NYSE:CLR)

Continental Resources, Inc is an independent oil producer engaged in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas. The firm’s operations include horizontal drilling and protecting groundwater. The company was founded by Harold G. Hamm in 1967 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, OK.

