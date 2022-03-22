Contrasting B2Gold (NYSE:BTG) & Sandstorm Gold (NYSE:SAND)

B2Gold (NYSE:BTG – Get Rating) and Sandstorm Gold (NYSE:SAND – Get Rating) are both basic materials companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, earnings, valuation, risk, institutional ownership, profitability and dividends.

Risk and Volatility

B2Gold has a beta of 0.97, suggesting that its stock price is 3% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Sandstorm Gold has a beta of 0.99, suggesting that its stock price is 1% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares B2Gold and Sandstorm Gold’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio B2Gold $1.76 billion 2.70 $420.07 million $0.40 11.28 Sandstorm Gold $71.72 million 21.75 $27.62 million $0.14 58.14

B2Gold has higher revenue and earnings than Sandstorm Gold. B2Gold is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Sandstorm Gold, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for B2Gold and Sandstorm Gold, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score B2Gold 0 0 1 0 3.00 Sandstorm Gold 0 2 7 0 2.78

B2Gold currently has a consensus price target of $9.25, suggesting a potential upside of 105.10%. Sandstorm Gold has a consensus price target of $10.97, suggesting a potential upside of 34.79%. Given B2Gold’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities analysts plainly believe B2Gold is more favorable than Sandstorm Gold.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

61.6% of B2Gold shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 39.8% of Sandstorm Gold shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares B2Gold and Sandstorm Gold’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets B2Gold 23.84% 13.69% 11.27% Sandstorm Gold 24.05% 4.49% 4.33%

Dividends

B2Gold pays an annual dividend of $0.16 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.5%. Sandstorm Gold pays an annual dividend of $0.06 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.7%. B2Gold pays out 40.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Sandstorm Gold pays out 42.9% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. B2Gold is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and lower payout ratio.

Summary

B2Gold beats Sandstorm Gold on 10 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

B2Gold Company Profile (Get Rating)

B2Gold Corp. operates as a gold producer with three operating mines in Mali, the Philippines, and Namibia. It operates the Fekola Mine in Mali, the Masbate Mine in the Philippines, and the Otjikoto Mine in Namibia. The company also has an 25% interest in the Calibre Mining Corp.; and approximately 19% interest in BeMetals Corp. In addition, it has a portfolio of other evaluation and exploration assets in Mali, Uzbekistan, and Finland. The company was incorporated in 2006 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

Sandstorm Gold Company Profile (Get Rating)

Sandstorm Gold Ltd. engages in the acquisition of gold and other metals purchase agreements and royalties. It operates through the following segments: Aurizona, Bachelor Lake, Black Fox, Bracemac-McLeod, Chapada, Diavik, Hounde, Karma, Ming, Santa Elena, and Yamana Silver Stream. The company was founded by Nolan Watson and David I. Awram on March 23, 2007 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

