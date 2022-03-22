Contrasting LiveXLive Media (NASDAQ:LIVX) and Mitchells & Butlers (OTCMKTS:MBPFF)

LiveXLive Media (NASDAQ:LIVX – Get Rating) and Mitchells & Butlers (OTCMKTS:MBPFF – Get Rating) are both small-cap consumer discretionary companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, profitability, valuation, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings and risk.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

38.7% of LiveXLive Media shares are held by institutional investors. 25.2% of LiveXLive Media shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for LiveXLive Media and Mitchells & Butlers, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score LiveXLive Media 0 0 3 0 3.00 Mitchells & Butlers 0 1 4 0 2.80

LiveXLive Media presently has a consensus price target of $8.33, suggesting a potential upside of 1,014.38%. Given LiveXLive Media’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities analysts clearly believe LiveXLive Media is more favorable than Mitchells & Butlers.

Volatility & Risk

LiveXLive Media has a beta of 1.27, suggesting that its share price is 27% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Mitchells & Butlers has a beta of 1.16, suggesting that its share price is 16% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares LiveXLive Media and Mitchells & Butlers’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio LiveXLive Media $65.23 million 0.90 -$41.82 million ($0.61) -1.23 Mitchells & Butlers $1.46 billion 0.91 -$88.94 million N/A N/A

LiveXLive Media has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Mitchells & Butlers.

Profitability

This table compares LiveXLive Media and Mitchells & Butlers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets LiveXLive Media -45.29% -391.37% -48.33% Mitchells & Butlers N/A N/A N/A

LiveXLive Media Company Profile (Get Rating)

LiveXLive Media, Inc. is a digital media company, which engages in the acquisition, distribution, and monetization of live music, Internet radio, podcasting, and music-related streaming and video content. It operates LiveXLive, a live music streaming platform; and Slacker Radio, a streaming music service, as well as produces original music-related content. The company produces, edits, curates, and streams live music events through broadband transmission over the Internet and satellite networks to its users; provides digital Internet radio and music services to users online and through original equipment manufacturers on a white label basis; and offers ancillary products and services, such as regulatory and post-implementation support services. It also offers an application that provides access to live events, audio streams, original episodic content, podcasts, video on demand, real-time livestreams, and social sharing of content. The Company was founded on December 28, 2009 by Robert Scott Ellin and is headquartered in Beverly Hills, CA.

Mitchells & Butlers Company Profile (Get Rating)

Mitchells & Butlers Plc engages in the management of a chain of restaurants and pubs. Its brands include Harvester, Toby Carvery, All Bar One, Miller&Carter, Premium Country Pubs, Sizzling Pubs, Stonehouse, Vintage Inns, Browns, Castle, Nicholson’s, O’Neill’s and Ember Inns. The company was founded in 1898 and is headquartered in Birmingham, the United Kingdom.

