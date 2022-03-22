Cooper Haims Advisors LLC Buys Shares of 10,000 Vintage Wine Estates, Inc. (NASDAQ:VWE)

Cooper Haims Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Vintage Wine Estates, Inc. (NASDAQ:VWE – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $118,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in VWE. Paradice Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Vintage Wine Estates by 7.6% in the 3rd quarter. Paradice Investment Management LLC now owns 4,222,612 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,113,000 after purchasing an additional 298,429 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company acquired a new stake in shares of Vintage Wine Estates during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $2,295,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Vintage Wine Estates by 534.5% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 216,060 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,205,000 after acquiring an additional 182,009 shares in the last quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management raised its position in shares of Vintage Wine Estates by 184.0% during the 3rd quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management now owns 207,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,114,000 after acquiring an additional 134,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EMC Capital Management raised its position in shares of Vintage Wine Estates by 136.2% during the 3rd quarter. EMC Capital Management now owns 214,977 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,206,000 after acquiring an additional 123,969 shares in the last quarter. 46.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

VWE stock traded up 0.03 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting 9.02. 4,509 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 147,152. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of 8.50 and a 200 day simple moving average of 9.89. Vintage Wine Estates, Inc. has a one year low of 7.60 and a one year high of 13.48. The company has a market cap of $556.45 million and a P/E ratio of 899.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Vintage Wine Estates from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Vintage Wine Estates has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of 13.92.

Vintage Wine Estates, Inc produces wine. It offers products through other retail stores. The company was founded in 2007 and is based in Santa Rosa, California.

