Cooper Haims Advisors LLC Has $24.36 Million Holdings in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE)

Cooper Haims Advisors LLC grew its stake in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE – Get Rating) by 2.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 822,530 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 17,618 shares during the period. Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF accounts for approximately 15.0% of Cooper Haims Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its largest position. Cooper Haims Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.26% of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF worth $24,363,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of SCHE. Wealthspire Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 1.4% in the third quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 336,861 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,268,000 after buying an additional 4,693 shares in the last quarter. GSB Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 6.4% in the third quarter. GSB Wealth Management LLC now owns 166,555 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,077,000 after acquiring an additional 9,982 shares during the last quarter. WT Wealth Management increased its stake in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. WT Wealth Management now owns 80,308 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,380,000 after acquiring an additional 2,098 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 6.0% during the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 4,959,687 shares of the company’s stock worth $151,149,000 after buying an additional 282,863 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its stake in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 10.0% during the third quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 350,668 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,688,000 after buying an additional 31,923 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF stock traded up $0.44 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $27.96. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 142,613 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,834,486. Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a 52 week low of $25.11 and a 52 week high of $33.62. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $29.08.

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the FTSE All-Emerging Index (the Index). The Fund’s index consists of large and mid capitalization companies in emerging market countries. The Index defines the large and mid capitalization universe as approximately the top 90% of the eligible universe.

