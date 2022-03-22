Cooper Haims Advisors LLC Has $389,000 Holdings in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

Cooper Haims Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Get Rating) by 4.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,880 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 87 shares during the quarter. Cooper Haims Advisors LLC’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $389,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Jacobs & Co. CA boosted its stake in Caterpillar by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Jacobs & Co. CA now owns 46,580 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $9,629,000 after buying an additional 1,220 shares in the last quarter. J2 Capital Management Inc acquired a new stake in Caterpillar in the 4th quarter valued at $267,000. Golden Green Inc. boosted its stake in Caterpillar by 134.4% in the 4th quarter. Golden Green Inc. now owns 3,819 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $790,000 after buying an additional 2,190 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP boosted its stake in Caterpillar by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 8,968 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,854,000 after purchasing an additional 484 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Liberty One Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Caterpillar by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. Liberty One Investment Management LLC now owns 9,274 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,917,000 after purchasing an additional 456 shares in the last quarter. 67.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE CAT traded down $1.66 on Tuesday, reaching $222.05. The company had a trading volume of 107,808 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,262,638. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $206.66 and its 200-day moving average is $204.03. The stock has a market cap of $118.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.72, a PEG ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58. Caterpillar Inc. has a 52 week low of $179.67 and a 52 week high of $246.69.

Caterpillar ( NYSE:CAT Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, January 28th. The industrial products company reported $2.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.23 by $0.46. Caterpillar had a return on equity of 35.57% and a net margin of 12.73%. The firm had revenue of $13.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.22 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.12 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 22.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Caterpillar Inc. will post 12.2 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have commented on CAT. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Caterpillar in a research note on Friday, March 11th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $231.00 price objective on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Caterpillar from $233.00 to $242.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 10th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Caterpillar from $235.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Tigress Financial boosted their price objective on Caterpillar from $270.00 to $278.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on Caterpillar from $275.00 to $255.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $241.35.

In other news, General Counsel Suzette M. Long sold 40,356 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total transaction of $8,878,320.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Joseph E. Creed sold 5,004 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $230.00, for a total value of $1,150,920.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 46,034 shares of company stock valued at $10,166,136. Insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Caterpillar Inc manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, and industrial gas turbines worldwide. Its Construction Industries segment offers asphalt pavers, backhoe loaders, compactors, cold planers, compact track and multi-terrain loaders, excavators, motorgraders, pipelayers, road reclaimers, site prep tractors, skid steer loaders, telehandlers, and utility vehicles; mini, small, medium, and large excavators; compact, small, and medium wheel loaders; track-type tractors and loaders; and wheel excavators.

