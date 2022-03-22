Cooper Haims Advisors LLC Sells 150 Shares of Meta Platforms Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

Cooper Haims Advisors LLC lessened its position in Meta Platforms Inc. (NASDAQ:FB – Get Rating) by 5.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,830 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 150 shares during the period. Meta Platforms accounts for 0.6% of Cooper Haims Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest position. Cooper Haims Advisors LLC’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $952,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in FB. Capital World Investors boosted its stake in shares of Meta Platforms by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 46,286,895 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $15,709,316,000 after purchasing an additional 173,316 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its position in Meta Platforms by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 40,419,248 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $13,717,891,000 after acquiring an additional 1,076,439 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Meta Platforms by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 39,676,595 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $13,427,580,000 after acquiring an additional 865,909 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Meta Platforms by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 22,825,288 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $7,746,674,000 after acquiring an additional 480,834 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in Meta Platforms by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 22,343,194 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $7,583,056,000 after acquiring an additional 865,463 shares during the period. 65.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Meta Platforms alerts:

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. HSBC raised shares of Meta Platforms from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $300.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, December 6th. Argus cut shares of Meta Platforms from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 4th. Wolfe Research decreased their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $410.00 to $320.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $360.00 to $325.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $301.00 to $240.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating, thirty-three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $336.51.

In other Meta Platforms news, CAO Susan J.S. Taylor sold 2,272 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $214.00, for a total transaction of $486,208.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 1,120 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $351.03, for a total transaction of $393,153.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 6,949 shares of company stock worth $1,721,289 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 14.01% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ FB traded up $4.84 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $216.33. 1,130,745 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 38,030,281. The company has a market cap of $588.84 billion, a PE ratio of 15.33, a PEG ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.39. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $242.98 and a 200-day moving average price of $305.32. Meta Platforms Inc. has a 12 month low of $185.82 and a 12 month high of $384.33.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:FB – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The social networking company reported $3.67 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.78 by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $33.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.44 billion. Meta Platforms had a return on equity of 29.71% and a net margin of 33.38%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.88 EPS. Research analysts predict that Meta Platforms Inc. will post 12.61 EPS for the current year.

About Meta Platforms (Get Rating)

Meta Platforms, Inc, engages in the development of social media applications. It builds technology that helps people connect, find communities, and grow businesses. It operates through the Family of Apps (FoA) and Reality Labs (RL) segments. The FoA segment consists of Facebook, Instagram, Messenger, WhatsApp, and other services.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Meta Platforms Inc. (NASDAQ:FB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Meta Platforms Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Meta Platforms and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.