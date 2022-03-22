Core Laboratories (NYSE:CLB) Shares Sold by UBS Asset Management Americas Inc.

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. decreased its position in shares of Core Laboratories (NYSE:CLB – Get Rating) by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 55,595 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 2,339 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned 0.12% of Core Laboratories worth $1,543,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in CLB. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Core Laboratories by 29.6% during the third quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 68,952 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,913,000 after purchasing an additional 15,768 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its stake in Core Laboratories by 14.7% during the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 98,950 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,854,000 after purchasing an additional 12,670 shares during the period. Scout Investments Inc. raised its stake in Core Laboratories by 35.1% during the third quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 97,226 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,698,000 after purchasing an additional 25,252 shares during the period. BOKF NA purchased a new position in Core Laboratories during the third quarter worth approximately $584,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in Core Laboratories by 140.6% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 319,132 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $8,856,000 after purchasing an additional 186,476 shares during the period. 91.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of CLB stock opened at $29.30 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 68.14 and a beta of 2.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 2.08 and a quick ratio of 1.58. Core Laboratories has a 1-year low of $21.08 and a 1-year high of $49.87. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $27.86 and a two-hundred day moving average of $26.88.

Core Laboratories ( NYSE:CLB Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.20. The company had revenue of $125.14 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $122.39 million. Core Laboratories had a net margin of 4.20% and a return on equity of 21.03%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.18 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Core Laboratories will post 0.99 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 14th were issued a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 11th. Core Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 9.30%.

CLB has been the topic of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Core Laboratories from $32.00 to $30.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. StockNews.com raised shares of Core Laboratories from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $30.30.

Core Laboratories NV engages in the provision of proprietary and patented reservoir description, production enhancement, and reservoir management services to the oil and gas industry. It operates through the following business segments: Reservoir Description and Production Enhancement. The Reservoir Description segment encompasses the characterization of petroleum reservoir rock, fluid, and gas samples and provides analytical and field services to characterize properties of crude oil and petroleum products.

