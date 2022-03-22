Coupa Software (NASDAQ:COUP) Sees Large Volume Increase After Insider Buying Activity

Shares of Coupa Software Incorporated (NASDAQ:COUP – Get Rating) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Monday following insider buying activity. Approximately 173,090 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 93% from the previous session’s volume of 2,517,941 shares.The stock last traded at $97.42 and had previously closed at $90.66.

Specifically, insider Mark Riggs sold 1,296 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.50, for a total value of $206,712.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Michelle Brennan acquired 375 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 16th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $78.65 per share, with a total value of $29,493.75. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

COUP has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC dropped their target price on Coupa Software from $210.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 15th. Oppenheimer downgraded Coupa Software from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 15th. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on Coupa Software in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. They set a “market perform” rating and a $135.00 price objective for the company. Bank of America lowered their price objective on Coupa Software from $310.00 to $280.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Coupa Software to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $149.95.

The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $119.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $177.36. The company has a market capitalization of $7.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.26 and a beta of 1.46.

Coupa Software (NASDAQ:COUP – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, March 14th. The technology company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $193.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $186.18 million. Coupa Software had a negative return on equity of 13.88% and a negative net margin of 52.26%. The business’s revenue was up 18.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.82) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Coupa Software Incorporated will post -2.64 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Montag A & Associates Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Coupa Software by 336.8% during the 4th quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 166 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Coupa Software during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Standard Family Office LLC bought a new stake in shares of Coupa Software during the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Coupa Software during the 3rd quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Coupa Software during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $37,000.

Coupa Software, Inc engages in the provision of business spend management (BSM) solutions. Its products include invoice, expense, pay, spend analysis, strategic sourcing, contract management contingent workforce, and supplier management. The company was founded by Noah Eisner and Dave Stephens in 2006 and is headquartered in San Mateo, CA.

