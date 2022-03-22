Crexendo (NASDAQ:CXDO) Announces Earnings Results

Crexendo (NASDAQ:CXDO – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.01), Fidelity Earnings reports. Crexendo had a net margin of 22.71% and a return on equity of 15.58%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.37 EPS.

CXDO opened at $4.35 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $80.24 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.11, a P/E/G ratio of 4.47 and a beta of 1.43. Crexendo has a 12 month low of $3.60 and a 12 month high of $7.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $4.15.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 28th. Investors of record on Friday, February 18th were given a $0.005 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 17th. This represents a $0.02 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.46%. Crexendo’s dividend payout ratio is currently 7.41%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on CXDO. Zacks Investment Research cut Crexendo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Lake Street Capital began coverage on Crexendo in a report on Monday, November 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $9.00 target price on the stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CXDO. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Crexendo by 10.0% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 29,253 shares of the company’s stock valued at $146,000 after buying an additional 2,651 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Crexendo during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $248,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Crexendo during the third quarter valued at approximately $69,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new position in shares of Crexendo during the second quarter valued at approximately $105,000. Institutional investors own 5.77% of the company’s stock.

Crexendo, Inc engages in the provision of telecommunications services, broadband Internet services, and other cloud business services. It operates through the Cloud Telecommunications Services and Web Services segments. The Cloud Telecommunications Services segment focuses on selling cloud telecommunication products and services and broadband Internet services.

