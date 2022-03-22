Critical Review: Alset EHome International (NASDAQ:AEI) versus China HGS Real Estate (NASDAQ:HGSH)

Alset EHome International (NASDAQ:AEI – Get Rating) and China HGS Real Estate (NASDAQ:HGSH – Get Rating) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, earnings, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations and profitability.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

6.5% of Alset EHome International shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 58.9% of China HGS Real Estate shares are owned by institutional investors. 38.8% of Alset EHome International shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 2.3% of China HGS Real Estate shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for Alset EHome International and China HGS Real Estate, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Alset EHome International 0 0 0 0 N/A China HGS Real Estate 0 0 0 0 N/A

Profitability

This table compares Alset EHome International and China HGS Real Estate’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Alset EHome International -282.05% -61.62% -55.23% China HGS Real Estate 10.94% 3.43% 1.67%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Alset EHome International and China HGS Real Estate’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Alset EHome International $16.24 million 1.35 -$2.52 million N/A N/A China HGS Real Estate $58.49 million 1.30 $6.38 million N/A N/A

China HGS Real Estate has higher revenue and earnings than Alset EHome International.

Risk and Volatility

Alset EHome International has a beta of 0.15, indicating that its share price is 85% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, China HGS Real Estate has a beta of 1.08, indicating that its share price is 8% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

China HGS Real Estate beats Alset EHome International on 7 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Alset EHome International (Get Rating)

Alset EHome International Inc., through its subsidiaries, engages in property development, digital transformation technology, and biohealth activities in the United States, Singapore, Hong Kong, Australia, and South Korea. The company engages in the land development, home building, sales and rental, and property management businesses. It designs applications for enterprise messaging and e-commerce software platforms; and engages in the research of nutritional chemistry to create a natural sugar alternative, products to slow the spread of disease, and natural foods and supplements, as well as to treat neurological and immune-related diseases. The company was formerly known as HF Enterprises Inc. and changed its name to Alset EHome International Inc. in February 2021. Alset EHome International Inc. was incorporated in 2018 and is based in Bethesda, Maryland. Alset EHome International Inc. was formerly a subsidiary of Hancock Fabrics, Inc.

About China HGS Real Estate (Get Rating)

China HGS Real Estate, Inc. engages in real estate development, primarily in the construction and sale of residential apartments, car parks, and commercial properties. Its projects include the Mingzhu Beiyuan, Oriental Pearl Garden, and Liangzhou Road, which are located in Hanzhong City; and the Yangzhou Pearl Garden and Yangzhou Palace, which are located in Yang County. The company was founded by Xiao Jun Zhu in 1995 and is headquartered in Hanzhong, China.

