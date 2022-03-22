Cubiex (CBIX) 1-Day Volume Reaches $22.00

Cubiex (CBIX) traded up 6.2% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on March 22nd. Cubiex has a total market cap of $83,869.40 and $22.00 worth of Cubiex was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Cubiex coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0012 or 0.00000003 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Cubiex has traded 20.2% higher against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002345 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00001951 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.01 or 0.00046900 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0632 or 0.00000148 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2,998.02 or 0.07028582 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded 396,248.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $42,618.97 or 0.99916278 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 7.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.14 or 0.00042521 BTC.

Cubiex Coin Profile

Cubiex’s total supply is 71,852,557 coins. Cubiex’s official website is www.cubiex.com . The Reddit community for Cubiex is /r/CubiexEsports . Cubiex’s official message board is medium.com/@CubiexeSports . Cubiex’s official Twitter account is @CubiexEsports and its Facebook page is accessible here

