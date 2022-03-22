Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) Shares Purchased by Boston Trust Walden Corp

Boston Trust Walden Corp increased its position in shares of Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI – Get Rating) by 4.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 145,238 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,440 shares during the quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp owned approximately 0.10% of Cummins worth $31,682,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CMI. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its position in Cummins by 103.6% during the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,569,124 shares of the company’s stock worth $362,640,000 after acquiring an additional 798,253 shares during the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Cummins by 7,718.0% during the third quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 505,511 shares of the company’s stock worth $859,000 after acquiring an additional 499,045 shares during the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Cummins by 5,773.0% during the third quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 401,069 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,064,000 after purchasing an additional 394,240 shares during the period. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. purchased a new position in Cummins during the third quarter worth approximately $87,129,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG raised its stake in Cummins by 25.8% during the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 901,110 shares of the company’s stock worth $202,354,000 after purchasing an additional 185,031 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.73% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Jill E. Cook sold 3,136 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $206.04, for a total transaction of $646,141.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Mark Andrew Smith sold 430 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.10, for a total transaction of $88,193.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 4,948 shares of company stock valued at $1,018,276. 1.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

CMI has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Cummins from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $246.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Cummins from $301.00 to $304.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Cummins from $251.00 to $249.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of Cummins from $251.00 to $247.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 10th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Cummins from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $270.67.

Shares of CMI opened at $206.15 on Tuesday. Cummins Inc. has a 1 year low of $189.50 and a 1 year high of $273.65. The company has a current ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $215.93 and a 200-day simple moving average of $223.85. The stock has a market cap of $29.36 billion, a PE ratio of 14.13, a PEG ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.04.

Cummins (NYSE:CMI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $2.85 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.08 by ($0.23). The firm had revenue of $5.85 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.81 billion. Cummins had a net margin of 8.87% and a return on equity of 23.63%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $3.36 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Cummins Inc. will post 17.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cummins declared that its board has authorized a share buyback plan on Tuesday, December 14th that authorizes the company to buyback $2.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to repurchase up to 6.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are often a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 18th were issued a dividend of $1.45 per share. This represents a $5.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.81%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 17th. Cummins’s dividend payout ratio is presently 39.75%.

Cummins, Inc designs, manufactures and markets diesel and natural gas engines. It operates through the following segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, Power Systems, and New Power. The Engine segment manufactures and markets diesel and natural gas-powered engines under the Cummins brand name, for the heavy- and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets.

