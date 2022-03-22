Cumulus Media (NASDAQ:CMLS) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Cumulus Media (NASDAQ:CMLS – Get Rating) in a report issued on Friday. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on CMLS. B. Riley raised their target price on shares of Cumulus Media from $23.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Cumulus Media from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Cumulus Media currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $22.67.

Shares of CMLS opened at $10.08 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $207.81 million, a P/E ratio of 12.60 and a beta of 1.91. The company has a quick ratio of 2.91, a current ratio of 2.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.43. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.63 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.45. Cumulus Media has a twelve month low of $8.91 and a twelve month high of $14.84.

Cumulus Media ( NASDAQ:CMLS Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.20. Cumulus Media had a net margin of 1.89% and a negative return on equity of 1.63%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.01) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Cumulus Media will post 1.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CMLS. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Cumulus Media by 3.6% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 26,274 shares of the company’s stock worth $322,000 after acquiring an additional 922 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Cumulus Media by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 171,091 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,924,000 after acquiring an additional 953 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its holdings in shares of Cumulus Media by 5.1% in the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 45,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $560,000 after buying an additional 2,200 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cumulus Media by 13.9% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 18,065 shares of the company’s stock worth $221,000 after buying an additional 2,207 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Cumulus Media by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 373,669 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,204,000 after buying an additional 2,748 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.21% of the company’s stock.

About Cumulus Media (Get Rating)

Cumulus Media, Inc engages in the business of radio broadcasting. It operates through the following segments: Radio Station Group, Westwood One and Corporate and Other. The Radio Station Group segment includes the sale of broadcasting time to local, regional, and national advertisers. The Westwood One segment covers the revenues generated through network advertising.

