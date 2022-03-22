Curate Price Tops $1.18 on Major Exchanges (XCUR)

Curate (XCUR) traded 3.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on March 22nd. Over the last seven days, Curate has traded 21.5% higher against the U.S. dollar. Curate has a market capitalization of $9.87 million and $789,012.00 worth of Curate was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Curate coin can currently be bought for approximately $1.18 or 0.00002780 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Curate Coin Profile

XCUR is a coin. Curate’s total supply is 8,500,000 coins and its circulating supply is 8,338,497 coins. Curate’s official message board is medium.com/@curateproject . Curate’s official Twitter account is @curateproject and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Curate is curate.style

According to CryptoCompare, “CURATE is a style discovery decentralized app (DApp) i.e ‘blockchain smart contract enabled’ platform, which rewards you with digital tokens in the form of BTC, ETH and our own CUR8 tokens in return for users curating fashion styles. Fashion brands and retailers have partnered up with Curate to showoff their latest styles, raise brand awareness and increase their online sales. In return, Curate provides a trustless platform allowing users to feedback a curated collection of fashion styles for the community to discover. “

Buying and Selling Curate

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Curate directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Curate should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Curate using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

