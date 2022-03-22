CymaBay Therapeutics, Inc. Forecasted to Earn Q1 2023 Earnings of ($0.32) Per Share (NASDAQ:CBAY)

CymaBay Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBAY – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Piper Sandler issued their Q1 2023 EPS estimates for CymaBay Therapeutics in a report released on Thursday, March 17th. Piper Sandler analyst Y. Rahimi expects that the biopharmaceutical company will earn ($0.32) per share for the quarter. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for CymaBay Therapeutics’ Q2 2023 earnings at ($0.32) EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at ($0.33) EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.45) EPS, FY2025 earnings at $2.36 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $5.08 EPS.

CBAY has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered CymaBay Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. StockNews.com lowered CymaBay Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $9.25.

Shares of CBAY opened at $3.21 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $221.63 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.55 and a beta of 0.93. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $3.11 and a 200-day moving average of $3.54. The company has a current ratio of 10.18, a quick ratio of 10.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. CymaBay Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $2.67 and a 52 week high of $5.13.

CymaBay Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CBAY – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 17th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.34) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.26) by ($0.08). During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.23) earnings per share.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CBAY. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of CymaBay Therapeutics by 53.5% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 116,176 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $527,000 after buying an additional 40,484 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in CymaBay Therapeutics by 44.8% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 48,698 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $212,000 after purchasing an additional 15,065 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in CymaBay Therapeutics by 53.5% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 142,363 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $621,000 after purchasing an additional 49,595 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in CymaBay Therapeutics by 5.1% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,357,224 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $5,917,000 after purchasing an additional 66,378 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in CymaBay Therapeutics by 98.4% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 137,574 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $600,000 after purchasing an additional 68,239 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.78% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Dennis D. Kim bought 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 19th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $3.04 per share, with a total value of $60,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 4.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

CymaBay Therapeutics, Inc engages in the provision and development of access to therapies for patients with liver and other chronic diseases with high unmet medical need. Its products pipeline include Seladelpar, MBX-2982, CB-0406, and CB-001. The company was founded on October 5, 1988 and is headquartered in Newark, CA.

