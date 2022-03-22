D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI) Shares Purchased by AE Wealth Management LLC

AE Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI – Get Rating) by 30.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 24,955 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,820 shares during the quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in D.R. Horton were worth $2,706,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bogart Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in D.R. Horton during the 3rd quarter worth $29,000. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. increased its stake in D.R. Horton by 108.3% in the third quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 352 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares during the period. Strategic Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in D.R. Horton in the third quarter valued at $33,000. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new position in D.R. Horton in the third quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Selective Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in D.R. Horton in the third quarter valued at $42,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.98% of the company’s stock.

In other D.R. Horton news, Director Barbara K. Allen sold 423 shares of D.R. Horton stock in a transaction on Monday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.46, for a total transaction of $36,149.58. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Barbara K. Allen sold 1,122 shares of D.R. Horton stock in a transaction on Monday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.63, for a total transaction of $92,710.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 5,545 shares of company stock worth $482,980. 0.49% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:DHI opened at $82.92 on Tuesday. D.R. Horton, Inc. has a 12 month low of $75.53 and a 12 month high of $110.45. The firm has a market cap of $29.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.65, a P/E/G ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 6.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The company’s 50 day moving average is $86.49 and its 200-day moving average is $92.14.

D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The construction company reported $3.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.80 by $0.37. The business had revenue of $7.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.72 billion. D.R. Horton had a net margin of 15.66% and a return on equity of 30.88%. D.R. Horton’s quarterly revenue was up 18.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.14 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that D.R. Horton, Inc. will post 15.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 17th were paid a $0.225 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 16th. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.09%. D.R. Horton’s payout ratio is 7.22%.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of D.R. Horton from $140.00 to $125.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of D.R. Horton from $132.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 10th. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $126.00 target price on shares of D.R. Horton in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of D.R. Horton from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $119.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of D.R. Horton from $116.00 to $108.00 in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, D.R. Horton currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $116.77.

D.R. Horton, Inc engages in the construction and sale of single-family housing. It operates through the following segments: Homebuilding, Forestar, Financial Services, and Rental. The Homebuilding segment includes the acquisition and development of land and the construction and sale of residential homes.

