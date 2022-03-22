D. Scott Neal Inc. Invests $398,000 in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

D. Scott Neal Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 1,838 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock, valued at approximately $398,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. First Pacific Financial increased its stake in shares of Visa by 6.0% during the fourth quarter. First Pacific Financial now owns 3,515 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $762,000 after buying an additional 198 shares during the period. Franklin Parlapiano Turner & Welch LLC increased its stake in shares of Visa by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Franklin Parlapiano Turner & Welch LLC now owns 33,592 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $7,280,000 after buying an additional 989 shares during the period. Vantage Investment Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Visa by 31.1% during the fourth quarter. Vantage Investment Partners LLC now owns 9,633 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $2,088,000 after buying an additional 2,287 shares during the period. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Visa by 31.2% during the fourth quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,047 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $227,000 after buying an additional 249 shares during the period. Finally, Pineno Levin & Ford Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Visa by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Pineno Levin & Ford Asset Management Inc. now owns 16,215 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $3,514,000 after buying an additional 653 shares during the period. 81.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Visa stock opened at $217.04 on Tuesday. Visa Inc. has a one year low of $186.67 and a one year high of $252.67. The company has a market cap of $415.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.93. The business has a fifty day moving average of $215.51 and a two-hundred day moving average of $216.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 1.40.

Visa ( NYSE:V Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The credit-card processor reported $1.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.69 by $0.12. Visa had a return on equity of 40.11% and a net margin of 51.59%. The business had revenue of $7.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.79 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.42 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Visa Inc. will post 7.12 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 11th were given a $0.375 dividend. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.69%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 10th. Visa’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.83%.

V has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Visa from $280.00 to $283.00 in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Wedbush increased their price target on shares of Visa from $240.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Erste Group upgraded shares of Visa to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on shares of Visa from $305.00 to $290.00 in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas lowered shares of Visa from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $210.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Visa presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $267.54.

In related news, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 9,000 shares of Visa stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $224.90, for a total transaction of $2,024,100.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CAO James H. Hoffmeister sold 1,737 shares of Visa stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $231.49, for a total value of $402,098.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 27,317 shares of company stock valued at $6,067,213. 0.21% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Visa, Inc engages in the provision of digital payment services. It also facilitates global commerce through the transfer of value and information among global network of consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It offers debit card, credit card, prepaid products, commercial payment solutions, and global automated teller machine (ATM).

