D. Scott Neal Inc. Invests $488,000 in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT)

D. Scott Neal Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 3,466 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock, valued at approximately $488,000.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ABT. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 2,496 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $351,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. Webster Bank N. A. increased its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Webster Bank N. A. now owns 10,473 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $1,474,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 10,250 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $1,218,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Sequent Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Sequent Asset Management LLC now owns 6,086 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $856,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 13,051 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $1,541,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. 73.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ABT has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Abbott Laboratories from $138.00 to $139.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Cowen increased their target price on Abbott Laboratories from $140.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Monday, January 10th. UBS Group increased their target price on Abbott Laboratories from $138.00 to $142.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Abbott Laboratories from $157.00 to $151.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, Raymond James decreased their target price on Abbott Laboratories from $150.00 to $143.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Abbott Laboratories has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $138.58.

In related news, EVP Andrea F. Wainer sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.50, for a total transaction of $427,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, EVP Andrea F. Wainer sold 13,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total value of $1,820,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 28,596 shares of company stock valued at $3,831,954 in the last 90 days. 1.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Abbott Laboratories stock traded down $0.69 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $121.76. 4,092,450 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,532,153. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.85 and a quick ratio of 1.46. The firm has a market cap of $214.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.90, a PEG ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 0.76. Abbott Laboratories has a 52 week low of $105.36 and a 52 week high of $142.60. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $122.95 and a 200-day simple moving average of $126.30.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The healthcare product maker reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $11.47 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.71 billion. Abbott Laboratories had a return on equity of 27.06% and a net margin of 16.42%. Abbott Laboratories’s revenue was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.45 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Abbott Laboratories will post 4.72 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 16th. Investors of record on Friday, April 15th will be given a dividend of $0.47 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 13th. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.54%. Abbott Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 47.72%.

Abbott Laboratories announced that its board has approved a stock buyback plan on Friday, December 10th that permits the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the healthcare product maker to purchase up to 2.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Abbott Laboratories, together with its subsidiaries, discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. It operates in four segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Diagnostic Products, Nutritional Products, and Medical Devices. The Established Pharmaceutical Products segment provides generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency, irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm, intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptoms, gynecological disorder, hormone replacement therapy, dyslipidemia, hypertension, hypothyroidism, MÃ©niÃ¨re's disease and vestibular vertigo, pain, fever, inflammation, and migraine, as well as provides anti-infective clarithromycin, influenza vaccine, and products to regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

