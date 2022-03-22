D. Scott Neal Inc. Raises Stock Position in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

D. Scott Neal Inc. increased its stake in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Get Rating) by 64.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,491 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 976 shares during the quarter. D. Scott Neal Inc.’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $644,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Goepper Burkhardt LLC purchased a new stake in Lowe’s Companies in the 4th quarter worth $220,000. Donaldson Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies during the fourth quarter worth $251,000. Vantage Investment Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 10.3% during the fourth quarter. Vantage Investment Partners LLC now owns 51,702 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $13,364,000 after buying an additional 4,819 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 42,347 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,944,000 after buying an additional 405 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Darwin Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 185.7% during the fourth quarter. Darwin Advisors LLC now owns 7,225 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,618,000 after buying an additional 4,696 shares in the last quarter. 73.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Wedbush dropped their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $260.00 to $240.00 in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Gordon Haskett raised shares of Lowe’s Companies from an “accumulate” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $284.00 to $275.00 in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Telsey Advisory Group upped their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $275.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $270.00 to $292.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, DA Davidson boosted their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $286.00 to $292.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Lowe’s Companies presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $263.30.

Shares of LOW traded down $8.07 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $227.60. 4,286,874 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,944,429. The company has a market cap of $153.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.01, a P/E/G ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.34. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $178.34 and a fifty-two week high of $263.31. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $229.19 and its 200-day moving average is $231.49.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The home improvement retailer reported $1.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.06. Lowe’s Companies had a net margin of 8.77% and a negative return on equity of 551.52%. The firm had revenue of $21.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.91 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.33 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 13.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 4th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.80 per share. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.41%. Lowe’s Companies’s payout ratio is 26.73%.

Lowe’s Companies declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, December 15th that authorizes the company to repurchase $13.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the home improvement retailer to repurchase up to 7.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It provides home improvement products in various categories, such as appliances, dÃ©cor, paint, hardware, millwork, lawn and garden, lighting, lumber and building materials, flooring, kitchens and bath, rough plumbing and electrical, seasonal and outdoor living, and tools.

