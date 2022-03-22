Danaher Co. (DHR) To Go Ex-Dividend on March 24th

Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, February 23rd, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 25th will be given a dividend of 0.25 per share by the conglomerate on Friday, April 29th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 24th. This is a boost from Danaher’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21.

Danaher has increased its dividend by 9.5% over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 5 years. Danaher has a payout ratio of 9.0% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Danaher to earn $10.89 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.00 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 9.2%.

Shares of NYSE DHR opened at $289.27 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The company has a market cap of $206.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 0.77. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $277.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $300.53. Danaher has a 1-year low of $215.38 and a 1-year high of $333.96.

Danaher ( NYSE:DHR Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The conglomerate reported $2.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.50 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $8.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.98 billion. Danaher had a net margin of 21.84% and a return on equity of 18.87%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 20.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.08 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Danaher will post 10.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on DHR shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Danaher from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $295.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, January 31st. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Danaher from $355.00 to $325.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. StockNews.com lowered Danaher from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Danaher from $350.00 to $330.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on Danaher in a research note on Monday, January 10th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $365.00 price target on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $333.40.

In related news, EVP Joakim Weidemanis sold 20,508 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $285.24, for a total transaction of $5,849,701.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Brian W. Ellis sold 5,365 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $293.99, for a total value of $1,577,256.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 11.40% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Camden National Bank boosted its stake in shares of Danaher by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 5,817 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,292,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Danaher by 0.4% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 13,727,018 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $3,683,781,000 after buying an additional 50,426 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of Danaher by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 6,954,668 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,117,282,000 after acquiring an additional 69,402 shares during the last quarter. Bivin & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in Danaher in the fourth quarter worth $66,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Danaher in the 4th quarter valued at about $260,000. Institutional investors own 82.84% of the company’s stock.

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental & Applied Solutions. The Life Sciences segment provides mass spectrometers; flow cytometry, genomics, lab automation, centrifugation, particle counting and characterization; microscopes; genomics consumables; and Gene and Cell Therapy.

