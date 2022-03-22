Danaher Co. (DHR) To Go Ex-Dividend on March 24th

Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, February 23rd, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 25th will be given a dividend of 0.25 per share by the conglomerate on Friday, April 29th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 24th. This is a boost from Danaher’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21.
Danaher has increased its dividend by 9.5% over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 5 years. Danaher has a payout ratio of 9.0% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Danaher to earn $10.89 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.00 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 9.2%.
Shares of NYSE DHR opened at $289.27 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The company has a market cap of $206.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 0.77. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $277.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $300.53. Danaher has a 1-year low of $215.38 and a 1-year high of $333.96.
Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on DHR shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Danaher from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $295.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, January 31st. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Danaher from $355.00 to $325.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. StockNews.com lowered Danaher from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Danaher from $350.00 to $330.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on Danaher in a research note on Monday, January 10th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $365.00 price target on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $333.40.
In related news, EVP Joakim Weidemanis sold 20,508 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $285.24, for a total transaction of $5,849,701.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Brian W. Ellis sold 5,365 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $293.99, for a total value of $1,577,256.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 11.40% of the company’s stock.
Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Camden National Bank boosted its stake in shares of Danaher by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 5,817 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,292,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Danaher by 0.4% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 13,727,018 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $3,683,781,000 after buying an additional 50,426 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of Danaher by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 6,954,668 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,117,282,000 after acquiring an additional 69,402 shares during the last quarter. Bivin & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in Danaher in the fourth quarter worth $66,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Danaher in the 4th quarter valued at about $260,000. Institutional investors own 82.84% of the company’s stock.
Danaher Company Profile (Get Rating)
Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental & Applied Solutions. The Life Sciences segment provides mass spectrometers; flow cytometry, genomics, lab automation, centrifugation, particle counting and characterization; microscopes; genomics consumables; and Gene and Cell Therapy.
