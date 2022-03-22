DAO Maker (DAO) Trading Down 2.2% Over Last Week

DAO Maker (DAO) traded up 0.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on March 22nd. During the last seven days, DAO Maker has traded down 2.2% against the U.S. dollar. DAO Maker has a total market cap of $151.29 million and $2.49 million worth of DAO Maker was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One DAO Maker coin can now be bought for approximately $2.16 or 0.00005063 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002342 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00001975 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.00 or 0.00046831 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0636 or 0.00000149 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,004.13 or 0.07032804 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded 396,248.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $42,853.59 or 1.00322031 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.14 or 0.00042459 BTC.

DAO Maker Profile

DAO Maker’s genesis date was January 7th, 2021. DAO Maker’s total supply is 274,956,232 coins and its circulating supply is 69,948,013 coins. DAO Maker’s official Twitter account is @thedaomaker

According to CryptoCompare, “After the DAO hack, a hard fork has been implemented in the Ethereum blockchain to allow DAO token holders to withdraw their ETH. The easiest way to get your ETH back seems to be through https://www.myetherwallet.com/#the-dao. Another easy way at the moment is to install the latest version of mist https://github.com/ethereum/mist/releases and go to https://slacknation.github.io/medium/12/12.html (inside the Mist browser obviously). Press the first button, wait for 1 block, press the second button. This works only for addresses that have DAO tokens linked to them. “

DAO Maker Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DAO Maker directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade DAO Maker should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase DAO Maker using one of the exchanges listed above.

