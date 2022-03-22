Datamine (DAM) 24-Hour Volume Reaches $3,301.00

Datamine (DAM) traded 5.1% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on March 21st. One Datamine coin can currently be purchased for $0.0728 or 0.00000177 BTC on popular exchanges. Datamine has a market capitalization of $229,635.68 and approximately $3,301.00 worth of Datamine was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Datamine has traded up 29.1% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

HEX (HEX) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000286 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $119.48 or 0.00290464 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0434 or 0.00000105 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0956 or 0.00000232 BTC.

Vectorspace AI (VXV) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.61 or 0.00003920 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000637 BTC.

DXdao (DXD) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $561.79 or 0.01365772 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $11.94 or 0.00025016 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00003616 BTC.

Receive Access Ecosystem (RAE) traded 8.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.28 or 0.00003102 BTC.

Datamine Coin Profile

Datamine is a coin. It launched on May 8th, 2020. Datamine’s total supply is 16,876,779 coins and its circulating supply is 3,154,880 coins. The official website for Datamine is bulwarkcrypto.com . The Reddit community for Datamine is https://reddit.com/r/dataminecrypto and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Datamine is medium.com/bulwark-cryptocurrency . Datamine’s official Twitter account is @dataminenetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Datamine Network is a new non-custodial and decentralized open-source economic system that uses smart contracts to create Adaptive Money. This deflationary DeFi protocol generates FLUX tokens every 15 seconds. “

Buying and Selling Datamine

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Datamine directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Datamine should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Datamine using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

