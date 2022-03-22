David B. Berger Sells 5,000 Shares of Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. (NASDAQ:TNDM) Stock

Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. (NASDAQ:TNDM – Get Rating) COO David B. Berger sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.37, for a total value of $541,850.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Shares of TNDM stock opened at $113.39 on Tuesday. Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. has a 12 month low of $76.19 and a 12 month high of $155.86. The firm has a market cap of $7.24 billion, a PE ratio of 493.00 and a beta of 0.58. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $114.21 and a 200-day moving average of $126.20. The company has a quick ratio of 5.63, a current ratio of 6.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65.

Tandem Diabetes Care (NASDAQ:TNDM – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The medical device company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $210.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $198.83 million. Tandem Diabetes Care had a net margin of 2.21% and a return on equity of 4.58%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.24 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. will post 0.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Byrne Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care in the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Stephens Inc. AR raised its stake in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care by 259.7% in the third quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 241 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares in the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care by 80.0% in the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 306 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp grew its position in Tandem Diabetes Care by 44.4% in the third quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 325 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. bought a new stake in Tandem Diabetes Care in the fourth quarter valued at $48,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.11% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on TNDM shares. SVB Leerink lowered their price target on Tandem Diabetes Care from $140.00 to $120.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Bank of America initiated coverage on Tandem Diabetes Care in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $130.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Tandem Diabetes Care from $160.00 to $166.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Tandem Diabetes Care from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Tandem Diabetes Care from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $108.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $140.91.

Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc, a medical device company, designs, develops, and commercializes various products for people with insulin-dependent diabetes in the United States and internationally. The company's flagship product is the t:slim X2 insulin delivery system, a pump platform that comprises t:slim X2 pump, its 300-unit disposable insulin cartridge, and an infusion set.

