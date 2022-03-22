David Elder Sells 4,100 Shares of Sylogist Ltd. (CVE:SYZ) Stock

Sylogist Ltd. (CVE:SYZ – Get Rating) Senior Officer David Elder sold 4,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of C$10.42, for a total transaction of C$42,722.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 18,600 shares in the company, valued at C$193,812.

Shares of CVE SYZ traded up C$0.34 during midday trading on Monday, reaching C$15.33. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 16,544 shares, compared to its average volume of 64,589. The company has a current ratio of 3.53, a quick ratio of 3.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of C$15.33. Sylogist Ltd. has a one year low of C$7.41 and a one year high of C$16.00. The stock has a market capitalization of C$366.39 million and a P/E ratio of 35.82.

Separately, Cormark boosted their price target on shares of Sylogist from C$15.25 to C$16.25 in a research report on Thursday, December 16th.

Sylogist Ltd., a software company, provides enterprise resource planning (ERP) solutions in Canada, the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It offers Serenic Navigator solutions, including accounting and financial management, award and budget management, payroll and human resources, analytics and decision support, reporting, deposits and loans, and field connect products.

