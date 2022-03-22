Dean Hildebrand Acquires 160,000 Shares of Poseidon Nickel Limited (ASX:POS) Stock

Poseidon Nickel Limited (ASX:POS – Get Rating) insider Dean Hildebrand acquired 160,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 21st. The stock was acquired at an average price of A$0.09 ($0.07) per share, for a total transaction of A$14,880.00 ($11,022.22).

The company has a current ratio of 3.83, a quick ratio of 3.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73.

About Poseidon Nickel

Poseidon Nickel Limited engages in the exploration, development, mining, and production of nickel and other mineral properties in Australia. It holds interests in the Mt Windarra, the Black Swan, and the Lake Johnston nickel projects located in Western Australia. The company was formerly known as Niagara Mining Limited and changed its name to Poseidon Nickel Limited in 2007.

