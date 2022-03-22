Dean Hildebrand Acquires 160,000 Shares of Poseidon Nickel Limited (ASX:POS) Stock

Poseidon Nickel Limited (ASX:POS – Get Rating) insider Dean Hildebrand acquired 160,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 21st. The stock was acquired at an average price of A$0.09 ($0.07) per share, for a total transaction of A$14,880.00 ($11,022.22).
The company has a current ratio of 3.83, a quick ratio of 3.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73.
About Poseidon Nickel (Get Rating)
Featured Articles
- Nike Leads Dow 30 Higher, More Upside Could Be Ahead
- Is FedEx Worth The Risk?
- DocuSign CEO Bets Big On Company’s Future
- The Three Most Upgraded Stocks In Q1 2022
- One Way or Another Carnival Cruise Lines Should Be a Compelling Buy
Receive News & Ratings for Poseidon Nickel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Poseidon Nickel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.