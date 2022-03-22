Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL) Shares Acquired by Mascoma Wealth Management LLC

Mascoma Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL – Get Rating) by 37.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,837 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Delta Air Lines were worth $72,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Delta Air Lines during the third quarter worth approximately $81,538,000. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Delta Air Lines during the third quarter worth approximately $1,627,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its position in Delta Air Lines by 34.1% during the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 5,339,150 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $226,792,000 after buying an additional 1,358,120 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Delta Air Lines by 18.1% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,789,938 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $380,253,000 after buying an additional 1,345,186 shares during the period. Finally, Crake Asset Management LLP increased its position in Delta Air Lines by 180.5% during the third quarter. Crake Asset Management LLP now owns 1,568,167 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $66,820,000 after buying an additional 1,009,129 shares during the period. 62.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, SVP William C. Carroll sold 3,580 shares of Delta Air Lines stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.08, for a total transaction of $143,486.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.63% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. UBS Group raised Delta Air Lines to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Argus raised Delta Air Lines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $46.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Delta Air Lines from $62.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on Delta Air Lines from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their target price on Delta Air Lines from $56.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $50.81.

Shares of DAL stock opened at $36.09 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $38.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $39.81. The stock has a market cap of $23.10 billion, a PE ratio of 85.93 and a beta of 1.22. Delta Air Lines, Inc. has a 1 year low of $29.75 and a 1 year high of $51.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.47, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.76.

Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 12th. The transportation company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $9.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.29 billion. Delta Air Lines had a negative return on equity of 125.82% and a net margin of 0.93%. Delta Air Lines’s revenue was up 138.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($2.53) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Delta Air Lines, Inc. will post 1.65 earnings per share for the current year.

Delta Air Lines, Inc engages in the provision of scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo. It operates through the Airline and Refinery segments. The Airline segment provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo. The Refinery segment consists of jet fuel and non-jet fuel products.

