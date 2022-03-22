Denali Advisors LLC Acquires 1,400 Shares of Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN)

Denali Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN – Get Rating) by 53.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,000 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 1,400 shares during the period. Denali Advisors LLC’s holdings in Lennar were worth $465,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in LEN. CX Institutional grew its position in Lennar by 18.3% in the third quarter. CX Institutional now owns 686 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Lennar by 69.0% during the 4th quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 284 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co. raised its holdings in shares of Lennar by 6.8% in the 4th quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co. now owns 2,046 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $238,000 after acquiring an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its holdings in shares of Lennar by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 51,005 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $4,778,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Veriti Management LLC increased its position in shares of Lennar by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 3,837 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $446,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.26% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LEN opened at $88.22 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $92.58 and its 200 day moving average price is $100.39. Lennar Co. has a 52 week low of $79.52 and a 52 week high of $117.54. The company has a market capitalization of $26.37 billion, a PE ratio of 6.91, a PEG ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 9.56.

Lennar ( NYSE:LEN Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 16th. The construction company reported $1.69 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.60 by ($0.91). The company had revenue of $6.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.19 billion. Lennar had a net margin of 14.04% and a return on equity of 19.87%. Lennar’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.04 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Lennar Co. will post 15.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 27th were paid a dividend of $0.375 per share. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.70%. This is a boost from Lennar’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, January 26th. Lennar’s dividend payout ratio is presently 11.75%.

Several brokerages recently commented on LEN. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Lennar from $115.00 to $95.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Barclays upped their price objective on Lennar from $110.00 to $136.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. KeyCorp cut their target price on Lennar from $86.00 to $75.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 15th. StockNews.com cut Lennar from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, March 13th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn upgraded Lennar from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $119.14.

Lennar Corp. is a homebuilder company which engages in the provision of real estate related financial and investment management services. It operates through the following segments: Homebuilding East, Central, Texas, and West, Financial Services, Multifamily, and Lennar Other. The Homebuilding East, Central, Texas, and West segment constructs and sells homes primarily for first-time, move-up, and active adult homebuyers primarily under the Lennar brand name.

