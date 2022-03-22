Denali Advisors LLC Acquires 500 Shares of Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB)

Denali Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB – Get Rating) by 100.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. Denali Advisors LLC’s holdings in Biogen were worth $240,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Avondale Wealth Management bought a new stake in Biogen in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Biogen by 96.7% in the third quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 120 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Biogen in the third quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC acquired a new position in shares of Biogen in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, Centerpoint Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Biogen in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.10% of the company’s stock.

Get Biogen alerts:

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Wedbush decreased their target price on Biogen from $195.00 to $185.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on Biogen from $258.00 to $224.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded Biogen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $304.00 to $223.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their target price on Biogen from $335.00 to $305.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Finally, Piper Sandler downgraded Biogen from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $362.00 to $216.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Eighteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Biogen has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $289.79.

Shares of BIIB opened at $206.81 on Tuesday. Biogen Inc. has a 52 week low of $192.67 and a 52 week high of $468.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.89, a PEG ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 1.83. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $215.51 and a 200-day moving average of $247.02.

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The biotechnology company reported $3.39 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.32 by $0.07. Biogen had a return on equity of 26.30% and a net margin of 14.17%. The company had revenue of $2.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.62 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $4.58 EPS. Biogen’s revenue was down 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Biogen Inc. will post 15.5 EPS for the current year.

About Biogen (Get Rating)

Biogen, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in discovering, developing, and delivering therapies for neurological and neurodegenerative diseases. It offers TECFIDERA, VUMERITY, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for the treatment of multiple sclerosis, SPINRAZA for the treatment of spinal muscular atrophy, and FUMADERM for the treatment of severe plaque psoriasis.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BIIB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Biogen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Biogen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.