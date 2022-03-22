Denali Advisors LLC Acquires New Position in Kimball Electronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KE)

Denali Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Kimball Electronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KE – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 7,422 shares of the electronics maker’s stock, valued at approximately $162,000.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in Kimball Electronics by 505.6% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,374 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 1,982 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in Kimball Electronics by 125.9% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,826 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $124,000 after buying an additional 2,690 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its holdings in Kimball Electronics by 104,500.0% in the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 7,322 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $159,000 after buying an additional 7,315 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in Kimball Electronics by 32.7% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,843 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $176,000 after buying an additional 1,688 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Dempsey Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Kimball Electronics by 15.0% in the third quarter. Morgan Dempsey Capital Management LLC now owns 7,202 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $186,000 after buying an additional 938 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.61% of the company’s stock.

In related news, VP John H. Kahle sold 3,500 shares of Kimball Electronics stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.61, for a total transaction of $75,635.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 4.45% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Separately, StockNews.com cut shares of Kimball Electronics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, February 13th.

KE stock opened at $19.44 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $488.12 million, a P/E ratio of 15.19 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $18.88 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $22.71. Kimball Electronics, Inc. has a one year low of $16.80 and a one year high of $30.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 1.72.

Kimball Electronics (NASDAQ:KE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 7th. The electronics maker reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.20). Kimball Electronics had a net margin of 2.61% and a return on equity of 7.14%.

Kimball Electronics, Inc engages in the provision of engineering, manufacturing and supply of chain services to customers in the automotive, medical, industrial and public safety end markets. It offers the following solutions: design services, rapid prototyping and new product introduction support, production and testing of printed circuit board assemblies, industrialization and automation of manufacturing processes, reliability testing, assembly, production and packaging of other related non-electronic products, supply chain services and complete product life cycle management.

