Denali Advisors LLC Acquires Shares of 900 Ducommun Incorporated (NYSE:DCO)

Denali Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ducommun Incorporated (NYSE:DCO – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 900 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cove Street Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Ducommun by 15,364.3% during the 3rd quarter. Cove Street Capital LLC now owns 108,250 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $5,451,000 after purchasing an additional 107,550 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Ducommun by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 47,969 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $2,415,000 after acquiring an additional 750 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Ducommun in the 3rd quarter valued at about $342,000. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Ducommun by 32.7% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 472,129 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $23,772,000 after acquiring an additional 116,345 shares during the last quarter. Finally, William Blair Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ducommun by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 901,342 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $45,383,000 after acquiring an additional 9,894 shares during the last quarter. 83.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Ducommun alerts:

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Ducommun from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Ducommun from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 14th.

In related news, VP Jerry L. Redondo sold 6,052 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.33, for a total value of $304,597.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 10.80% of the company’s stock.

Ducommun stock traded up $1.19 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $52.01. The stock had a trading volume of 43,573 shares, compared to its average volume of 36,062. The company has a quick ratio of 2.10, a current ratio of 3.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. Ducommun Incorporated has a 52-week low of $40.82 and a 52-week high of $65.40. The firm has a market cap of $622.66 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.70 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a fifty day moving average of $46.81 and a 200 day moving average of $47.82.

Ducommun (NYSE:DCO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The aerospace company reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.79. Ducommun had a net margin of 21.00% and a return on equity of 9.49%. The company had revenue of $164.84 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $167.02 million. Equities research analysts predict that Ducommun Incorporated will post 3.18 EPS for the current year.

Ducommun Profile (Get Rating)

Ducommun, Inc engages in the provision of engineering and manufacturing services to the aerospace, defence, industrial, and medical industries. It operates through the Electronic Systems and Structural Systems business segment. The Electronic Systems segment offers electronic and electromechanical products used in worldwide technology-driven markets.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DCO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ducommun Incorporated (NYSE:DCO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Ducommun Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ducommun and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.