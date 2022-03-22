Denali Advisors LLC Boosts Holdings in World Fuel Services Co. (NYSE:INT)

Denali Advisors LLC lifted its stake in World Fuel Services Co. (NYSE:INT – Get Rating) by 272,069.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 78,929 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 78,900 shares during the period. Denali Advisors LLC’s holdings in World Fuel Services were worth $2,089,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in shares of World Fuel Services by 51.3% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,670 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 566 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of World Fuel Services by 102.2% during the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,441 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $116,000 after acquiring an additional 1,739 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of World Fuel Services by 1,702.1% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 3,424 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $130,000 after acquiring an additional 3,234 shares during the last quarter. Eukles Asset Management boosted its holdings in shares of World Fuel Services by 18.6% in the third quarter. Eukles Asset Management now owns 6,759 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $227,000 after buying an additional 1,060 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of World Fuel Services in the third quarter worth approximately $228,000. Institutional investors own 91.56% of the company’s stock.

World Fuel Services stock traded up $0.49 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $27.62. The company had a trading volume of 235,653 shares, compared to its average volume of 444,662. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. World Fuel Services Co. has a 12-month low of $24.29 and a 12-month high of $37.16. The company’s fifty day moving average is $27.78 and its 200-day moving average is $28.80. The company has a market capitalization of $1.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.61 and a beta of 1.11.

World Fuel Services ( NYSE:INT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The oil and gas company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.02. World Fuel Services had a return on equity of 4.44% and a net margin of 0.23%. The company had revenue of $9.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.36 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.02 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that World Fuel Services Co. will post 1.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 25th will be given a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 24th. World Fuel Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.03%.

Several brokerages have weighed in on INT. StockNews.com downgraded shares of World Fuel Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 28th. Bank of America upgraded shares of World Fuel Services from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. TheStreet cut shares of World Fuel Services from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of World Fuel Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st.

World Fuel Services Corp. engages in the distribution of fuel and related products and services in the aviation, marine, and land transportation industries. It operates through the following segments: Aviation, Land, and Marine. The Aviation segment supply fuel and service solutions to commercial airlines, second and third-tier airlines, cargo carriers, regional and low-cost carriers, airports, fixed based operators, corporate fleets, fractional operators, and private aircraft.

