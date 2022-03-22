Denali Advisors LLC Buys New Holdings in Telephone and Data Systems, Inc. (NYSE:TDS)

Denali Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Telephone and Data Systems, Inc. (NYSE:TDS – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 66,000 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,330,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of TDS. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in Telephone and Data Systems by 20.1% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 44,809 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $1,015,000 after buying an additional 7,513 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in Telephone and Data Systems by 132.4% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 251,028 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $5,689,000 after purchasing an additional 143,001 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Telephone and Data Systems by 23.4% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,450,629 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $32,872,000 after purchasing an additional 275,160 shares in the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. boosted its position in Telephone and Data Systems by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 26,600 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $519,000 after purchasing an additional 1,050 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle Associates Ltd. boosted its position in Telephone and Data Systems by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 395,794 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $7,718,000 after purchasing an additional 10,747 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.67% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Telephone and Data Systems from $38.50 to $33.50 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Telephone and Data Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $21.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. Raymond James lowered their price objective on Telephone and Data Systems from $33.00 to $25.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Telephone and Data Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $26.75.

Shares of TDS stock traded down $0.09 on Monday, reaching $18.49. 974,552 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 978,477. The company has a market cap of $2.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.49 and a beta of 1.11. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $19.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a current ratio of 1.73. Telephone and Data Systems, Inc. has a 1 year low of $15.69 and a 1 year high of $26.51.

Telephone and Data Systems (NYSE:TDS – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $1.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.36 billion. Telephone and Data Systems had a net margin of 2.95% and a return on equity of 2.78%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.12 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Telephone and Data Systems, Inc. will post 0.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 14th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.89%. This is a boost from Telephone and Data Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. Telephone and Data Systems’s payout ratio is currently 72.00%.

Telephone and Data Systems, Inc, a telecommunications company, provides communications services in the United States. It operates through two segments: UScellular and TDS Telecom. The company offers wireless solutions to consumers and business and government customers, including a suite of connected Internet of things (IoT) solutions, and software applications for monitor and control, business automation/operations, communication, fleet and asset management, smart water solutions, private cellular networks and custom, and end-to-end IoT solutions; wireless priority services and quality priority and preemption options; smartphones and other handsets, tablets, wearables, mobile hotspots, routers, and IoT devices; and accessories, such as cases, screen protectors, chargers, and memory cards, as well as consumer electronics, including audio, home automation and networking products.

