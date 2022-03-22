Denali Advisors LLC Buys Shares of 2,100 Midland States Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:MSBI)

Denali Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Midland States Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:MSBI – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 2,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $52,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in Midland States Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at about $163,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in Midland States Bancorp by 110.4% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,879 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $170,000 after purchasing an additional 3,610 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its holdings in shares of Midland States Bancorp by 101,128.6% in the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 7,086 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $186,000 after buying an additional 7,079 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in Midland States Bancorp by 14.9% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 8,716 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $216,000 after purchasing an additional 1,129 shares during the period. Finally, Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new stake in Midland States Bancorp during the 3rd quarter valued at $243,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.09% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:MSBI traded down $0.17 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $29.33. The stock had a trading volume of 43,029 shares, compared to its average volume of 99,906. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $28.78 and its 200-day moving average price is $26.35. The company has a market capitalization of $646.17 million, a P/E ratio of 8.22 and a beta of 0.89. Midland States Bancorp, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $22.50 and a fifty-two week high of $30.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75.

Midland States Bancorp ( NASDAQ:MSBI Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.25. Midland States Bancorp had a net margin of 26.43% and a return on equity of 12.79%. The firm had revenue of $76.82 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $72.00 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.54 EPS. Research analysts expect that Midland States Bancorp, Inc. will post 3.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 11th were paid a $0.29 dividend. This is a positive change from Midland States Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 10th. Midland States Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.49%.

A number of research firms have issued reports on MSBI. StockNews.com cut shares of Midland States Bancorp from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Midland States Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th.

In other news, President Jeffrey S. Mefford sold 12,180 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.53, for a total value of $347,495.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, President Jeffrey S. Mefford sold 12,179 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.14, for a total transaction of $306,180.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 30,961 shares of company stock worth $850,481. 5.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Midland States Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and consumer banking products and services. It operates through the following segments: Banking, Wealth Management, and Other. The Banking segment offers financial products and services such as loans, mortgage loan sales and servicing, letters of credit, deposit products, merchant services, and corporate treasury management services.

