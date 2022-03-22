Denali Advisors LLC Buys Shares of 7,400 Byline Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:BY)

Denali Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Byline Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:BY – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 7,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $202,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of BY. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its position in shares of Byline Bancorp by 6.0% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 23,507 shares of the company’s stock valued at $577,000 after purchasing an additional 1,337 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of Byline Bancorp by 15.4% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 123,939 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,044,000 after purchasing an additional 16,501 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in shares of Byline Bancorp by 92.5% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,873 shares of the company’s stock valued at $169,000 after purchasing an additional 3,302 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its position in shares of Byline Bancorp by 233.8% in the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 1,569,168 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,539,000 after purchasing an additional 1,099,006 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its position in shares of Byline Bancorp by 55.4% in the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 185,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,561,000 after purchasing an additional 66,200 shares during the last quarter. 43.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Byline Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $31.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th.

NYSE:BY opened at $26.84 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The company has a market cap of $1.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.18 and a beta of 1.30. Byline Bancorp, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $19.57 and a fifty-two week high of $29.15. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $27.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $26.43.

Byline Bancorp (NYSE:BY – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The company reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter. Byline Bancorp had a net margin of 28.71% and a return on equity of 12.97%. The business had revenue of $80.74 million for the quarter. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.38 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Byline Bancorp, Inc. will post 1.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 22nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 8th were paid a $0.09 dividend. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 7th. Byline Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 15.00%.

In other news, EVP Hart Angela E. Major purchased 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 25th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $27.30 per share, with a total value of $27,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider John Barkidjija sold 20,000 shares of Byline Bancorp stock in a transaction on Friday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.38, for a total transaction of $547,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 34.96% of the company’s stock.

Byline Bancorp, Inc is a holding company, which engages in business through its subsidiary, Byline Bank, a full services commercial bank. It offers a broad range of banking products and service to small and medium sized businesses, commercial real estate and financial sponsors, and to consumers in the branch areas.

