Denali Advisors LLC Cuts Stock Position in Methode Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:MEI)

Denali Advisors LLC cut its holdings in Methode Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:MEI – Get Rating) by 19.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 57,625 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 13,989 shares during the quarter. Denali Advisors LLC’s holdings in Methode Electronics were worth $2,833,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Methode Electronics in the third quarter valued at $139,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its stake in Methode Electronics by 23.6% during the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 6,053 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $255,000 after buying an additional 1,154 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in Methode Electronics during the fourth quarter worth $403,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its stake in Methode Electronics by 101,760.0% during the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 10,186 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $501,000 after buying an additional 10,176 shares during the period. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System boosted its stake in Methode Electronics by 2.7% during the third quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 10,473 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $440,000 after buying an additional 271 shares during the period. 92.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:MEI traded down $0.28 on Monday, hitting $42.82. 154,130 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 203,747. Methode Electronics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $39.03 and a 12 month high of $50.19. The company has a market capitalization of $1.58 billion, a PE ratio of 13.95 and a beta of 1.20. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $44.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 3.14 and a quick ratio of 2.32.

Methode Electronics ( NYSE:MEI Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The electronics maker reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.06. Methode Electronics had a return on equity of 12.75% and a net margin of 9.96%. The business had revenue of $291.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $275.00 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.83 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Methode Electronics, Inc. will post 3.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 14th will be issued a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 13th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.31%. Methode Electronics’s payout ratio is currently 18.24%.

Separately, Barrington Research began coverage on shares of Methode Electronics in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company.

Methode Electronics, Inc engages in the manufacture of component and subsystem devices. It operates through the following segments: Automotive, Interface, Industrial, and Medical. The Automotive segment supplies electronic and electromechanical devices, and related products to automobile original equipment manufacturers.

