Denali Advisors LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Minerals Technologies Inc. (NYSE:MTX)

Denali Advisors LLC lowered its stake in shares of Minerals Technologies Inc. (NYSE:MTX – Get Rating) by 20.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,400 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 1,900 shares during the period. Denali Advisors LLC’s holdings in Minerals Technologies were worth $541,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MTX. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in Minerals Technologies by 19.9% during the fourth quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,373 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $100,000 after acquiring an additional 228 shares during the last quarter. Rowland & Co. Investment Counsel ADV raised its position in Minerals Technologies by 25.6% during the third quarter. Rowland & Co. Investment Counsel ADV now owns 3,775 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $177,000 after acquiring an additional 770 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Minerals Technologies during the second quarter worth about $209,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC acquired a new position in Minerals Technologies during the third quarter worth about $238,000. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Minerals Technologies by 4.6% during the third quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,174 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $292,000 after acquiring an additional 183 shares during the last quarter. 94.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on MTX shares. CL King cut their target price on shares of Minerals Technologies from $90.00 to $87.00 in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Minerals Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Minerals Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Minerals Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $80.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Monday, February 7th.

NYSE:MTX opened at $66.42 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $69.23. The company has a current ratio of 2.45, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.68 and a beta of 1.39. Minerals Technologies Inc. has a 1-year low of $62.24 and a 1-year high of $88.62.

Minerals Technologies (NYSE:MTX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The basic materials company reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.04. Minerals Technologies had a net margin of 8.84% and a return on equity of 11.00%. The company had revenue of $476.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $497.88 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.08 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Minerals Technologies Inc. will post 5.73 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 17th were issued a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.30%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 16th. Minerals Technologies’s payout ratio is currently 4.12%.

Minerals Technologies Inc develops, produces, and markets various specialty mineral, mineral-based, and synthetic mineral products, and supporting systems and services. The company operates through three segments: Performance Materials, Specialty Minerals and Refractories. The Performance Materials segment supplies bentonite and bentonite-related products, as well as leonardite.

