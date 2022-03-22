Denali Advisors LLC Has $406,000 Stock Position in DISH Network Co. (NASDAQ:DISH)

Denali Advisors LLC grew its position in DISH Network Co. (NASDAQ:DISH – Get Rating) by 27.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,500 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,700 shares during the quarter. Denali Advisors LLC’s holdings in DISH Network were worth $406,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. DAVENPORT & Co LLC lifted its position in shares of DISH Network by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 5,557,092 shares of the company’s stock worth $241,446,000 after acquiring an additional 71,510 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in shares of DISH Network by 12.6% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,902,832 shares of the company’s stock worth $169,617,000 after acquiring an additional 437,611 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of DISH Network by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,790,882 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,312,000 after acquiring an additional 115,532 shares during the period. Ovata Capital Management Ltd lifted its position in shares of DISH Network by 66.7% in the 3rd quarter. Ovata Capital Management Ltd now owns 2,500,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,607,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000,000 shares during the period. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its position in shares of DISH Network by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 2,041,958 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,744,000 after acquiring an additional 19,549 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 98.95% of the company’s stock.

Get DISH Network alerts:

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on DISH Network from $50.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded DISH Network from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $29.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. UBS Group upgraded DISH Network from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on DISH Network from $71.00 to $67.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Truist Financial cut their target price on DISH Network from $40.00 to $32.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, DISH Network presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $45.25.

NASDAQ DISH opened at $31.25 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $31.40 and a 200-day moving average of $35.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 2.01. DISH Network Co. has a 52 week low of $25.84 and a 52 week high of $47.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.15.

DISH Network (NASDAQ:DISH – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $4.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.48 billion. DISH Network had a return on equity of 16.48% and a net margin of 13.48%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.24 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that DISH Network Co. will post 2.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About DISH Network (Get Rating)

DISH Network Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of pay-tv services. It operates through Pay-TV and Wireless segments. The Pay-TV segment operates under the DISH brand and Sling brand. The Wireless segment refers to the wireless spectrum licenses and related assets. The company was founded by Charles W.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DISH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for DISH Network Co. (NASDAQ:DISH – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for DISH Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DISH Network and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.