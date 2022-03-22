Denali Advisors LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Mueller Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MLI)

Denali Advisors LLC grew its stake in Mueller Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MLI – Get Rating) by 431.2% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 66,400 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 53,900 shares during the quarter. Mueller Industries comprises 1.5% of Denali Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest holding. Denali Advisors LLC’s holdings in Mueller Industries were worth $3,942,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Mueller Industries by 273.9% in the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 344 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 252 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its position in shares of Mueller Industries by 222.3% during the 3rd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 606 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 418 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Mueller Industries during the 4th quarter worth about $47,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Mueller Industries during the 3rd quarter worth about $57,000. Finally, Barnett & Company Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Mueller Industries during the 3rd quarter worth about $58,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.58% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE MLI traded up $1.69 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $62.24. 346,371 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 353,599. Mueller Industries, Inc. has a twelve month low of $39.00 and a twelve month high of $63.07. The company has a market cap of $3.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.54 and a beta of 1.19. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $56.38.

Mueller Industries ( NYSE:MLI Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The industrial products company reported $2.21 earnings per share for the quarter. Mueller Industries had a return on equity of 40.26% and a net margin of 12.43%. The business had revenue of $956.36 million for the quarter. Sell-side analysts predict that Mueller Industries, Inc. will post 6.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 18th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 17th. This is a positive change from Mueller Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. Mueller Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 12.12%.

In other Mueller Industries news, Director John B. Hansen sold 2,000 shares of Mueller Industries stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.36, for a total transaction of $110,720.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Scott Jay Goldman sold 2,500 shares of Mueller Industries stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.11, for a total value of $142,775.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

Mueller Industries, Inc manufactures and sells copper, brass, aluminum, and plastic products in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, South Korea, the Middle East, China, and Mexico. It operates through three segments: Piping Systems, Industrial Metals, and Climate. The Piping Systems segment offers copper tubes, fittings, line sets, and pipe nipples; PEX plumbing and radiant systems; and plumbing-related fittings and plastic injection tooling.

