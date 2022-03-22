Denali Advisors LLC Invests $28,000 in Value Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:VALU)

Denali Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Value Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:VALU – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $28,000.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of Value Line by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 11,120 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $381,000 after buying an additional 520 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Value Line by 64.0% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 16,455 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $510,000 after purchasing an additional 6,419 shares during the period. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its holdings in Value Line by 4.7% during the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 155,607 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,331,000 after purchasing an additional 7,029 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 7.14% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ VALU opened at $69.10 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $659.08 million, a PE ratio of 25.22 and a beta of -0.12. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $58.82. Value Line, Inc. has a 52-week low of $26.53 and a 52-week high of $71.84.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 11th. Investors of record on Monday, January 31st were issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.27%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 28th. Value Line’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.12%.

Separately, StockNews.com cut shares of Value Line from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 17th.

Value Line, Inc engages in the provision of investment research. It produces investment periodicals based on underlying research and making available copyright data, including certain proprietary ranking system and other proprietary information, to third parties under written agreements for use in third-party managed and marketed investment products and for other purposes.

