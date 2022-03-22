Denali Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMPH)

Denali Advisors LLC bought a new position in Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMPH – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 5,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $133,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC lifted its stake in shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals by 38.3% in the 3rd quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 255,813 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,863,000 after acquiring an additional 70,834 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals by 21.3% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 414,225 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,350,000 after acquiring an additional 72,625 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals by 137.7% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 46,530 shares of the company’s stock worth $885,000 after acquiring an additional 26,957 shares during the period. Martingale Asset Management L P lifted its stake in shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals by 122.6% in the 3rd quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 109,987 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,092,000 after acquiring an additional 60,570 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals by 21.1% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 30,509 shares of the company’s stock worth $580,000 after acquiring an additional 5,307 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.69% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO William J. Peters sold 31,776 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.43, for a total transaction of $776,287.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Rong Zhou sold 20,928 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.36, for a total transaction of $530,734.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 106,104 shares of company stock worth $2,839,431. Company insiders own 28.40% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals from $28.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals from $23.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $28.50.

Amphastar Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $35.45 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.59 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a current ratio of 3.06, a quick ratio of 2.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The company has a 50 day moving average of $27.75. Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a twelve month low of $16.91 and a twelve month high of $35.74.

Amphastar Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AMPH – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 10th. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.04. Amphastar Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 14.19% and a return on equity of 15.16%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.16 EPS. Research analysts expect that Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 1.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, market, and sale of technically challenging and proprietary injectable, inhalation, and intranasal products. It operates through Finished Pharmaceutical Products and Active Pharmaceutical Ingredients Products segments. The Finished Pharmaceutical Products segment manufactures, markets, and distributes Primatene Mist, enoxaparin, naloxone, phytonadione, lidocaine, and other critical and non-critical care drugs.

