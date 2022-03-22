Denali Advisors LLC Takes $66,000 Position in First Internet Bancorp (NASDAQ:INBK)

Denali Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Internet Bancorp (NASDAQ:INBK – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 1,400 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $66,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in INBK. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of First Internet Bancorp by 5.0% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 158,935 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,933,000 after purchasing an additional 7,619 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of First Internet Bancorp by 72.9% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 17,465 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $542,000 after purchasing an additional 7,361 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its stake in shares of First Internet Bancorp by 64.0% during the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 38,372 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,189,000 after purchasing an additional 14,980 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of First Internet Bancorp by 163.3% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 46,278 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,434,000 after purchasing an additional 28,701 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of First Internet Bancorp by 11.2% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 16,202 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $502,000 after purchasing an additional 1,627 shares in the last quarter. 68.31% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

INBK stock traded down $0.81 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $45.82. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 15,105 shares, compared to its average volume of 50,448. The company has a market capitalization of $443.72 million, a P/E ratio of 9.58 and a beta of 0.72. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $48.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.05. First Internet Bancorp has a 12 month low of $28.05 and a 12 month high of $53.56.

First Internet Bancorp ( NASDAQ:INBK Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 19th. The bank reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $31.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.45 million. First Internet Bancorp had a return on equity of 13.00% and a net margin of 28.86%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.12 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that First Internet Bancorp will post 4.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st were issued a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.52%. First Internet Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 4.98%.

In other news, CEO David B. Becker acquired 16,314 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 10th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $44.50 per share, for a total transaction of $725,973.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Jerry L. Williams sold 1,702 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $85,100.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 7.20% of the company’s stock.

INBK has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised First Internet Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on First Internet Bancorp from $50.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. Finally, StockNews.com raised First Internet Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday.

First Internet Bancorp engages in the provision of online commercial and retail banking products and services. It offers first-lien residential mortgage loans, consumer loans and credit cards & CRE loans in Indiana and other parts of the midwest in the form of office, retail, industrial, and multifamily loans, with credit tenant lease financing.

