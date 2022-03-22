Denali Advisors LLC Takes $80,000 Position in Ramaco Resources, Inc. (NASDAQ:METC)

Denali Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Ramaco Resources, Inc. (NASDAQ:METC – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 5,900 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $80,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Ramaco Resources in the third quarter valued at about $41,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in Ramaco Resources during the third quarter worth about $161,000. Belvedere Trading LLC bought a new position in Ramaco Resources during the third quarter worth about $223,000. Ritholtz Wealth Management bought a new position in Ramaco Resources during the fourth quarter worth about $196,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Ramaco Resources by 10,349.0% during the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 20,062 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $247,000 after purchasing an additional 19,870 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.77% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ METC traded up $0.84 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $17.46. 591,249 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 639,263. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a current ratio of 2.26. The firm has a market cap of $770.14 million, a P/E ratio of 19.19 and a beta of 1.11. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $15.26. Ramaco Resources, Inc. has a twelve month low of $3.83 and a twelve month high of $21.73.

Ramaco Resources ( NASDAQ:METC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The energy company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.05. Ramaco Resources had a net margin of 14.03% and a return on equity of 21.55%. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.11) earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Ramaco Resources, Inc. will post 6.38 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have commented on METC shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ramaco Resources from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. B. Riley raised their price target on shares of Ramaco Resources from $20.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of Ramaco Resources from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Ramaco Resources has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.50.

Ramaco Resources, Inc engages in the operation and development of coal mining properties. The firm deals with metallurgical coal in central and southern West Virginia, southwestern Virginia and southwestern Pennsylvania. Its portfolio consists of Elk Creek, Berwind, RAM Mine, and Knox Creek. The company was founded by Randall W.

