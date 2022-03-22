Denali Advisors LLC Takes Position in Hamilton Beach Brands Holding (NYSE:HBB)

Denali Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hamilton Beach Brands Holding (NYSE:HBB – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 2,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in HBB. FMR LLC lifted its stake in Hamilton Beach Brands by 29.3% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 617,836 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,259,000 after purchasing an additional 139,947 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Hamilton Beach Brands by 388.9% in the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 110,292 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,727,000 after acquiring an additional 87,733 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in shares of Hamilton Beach Brands by 9.3% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 170,602 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,799,000 after acquiring an additional 14,555 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Hamilton Beach Brands in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $213,000. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Hamilton Beach Brands by 7.8% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 142,384 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,171,000 after acquiring an additional 10,321 shares in the last quarter. 30.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director Paul Dwinelle Furlow bought 8,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 14th. The stock was bought at an average price of $11.25 per share, for a total transaction of $95,625.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 32.89% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:HBB opened at $10.76 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 1.94. The company has a market cap of $149.42 million, a PE ratio of 7.03 and a beta of 0.93. Hamilton Beach Brands Holding has a 52 week low of $10.70 and a 52 week high of $26.00. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.08 and a 200 day simple moving average of $14.62.

Hamilton Beach Brands (NYSE:HBB – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 9th. The company reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.08 by ($0.18). Hamilton Beach Brands had a net margin of 3.24% and a return on equity of 23.94%.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 4th were given a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 3rd. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.72%. Hamilton Beach Brands’s payout ratio is 26.14%.

Hamilton Beach Brands Holding Co is a holding company, which engages in designing, marketing and distribution of branded small electric household and specialty housewares appliances, as well as commercial products for restaurants, fast food chains, bars and hotels. Its consumer brands include Hamilton Beach, Proctor Silex, Hamilton Beach Professional, Weston field-to-table and farm-to-table food preparation equipment, TrueAir air purifiers, and Brightline sonic rechargeable toothbrushes.

