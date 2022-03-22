Denali Advisors LLC Trims Position in HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ)

Denali Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in shares of HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ – Get Rating) by 14.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 21,100 shares of the computer maker’s stock after selling 3,600 shares during the quarter. Denali Advisors LLC’s holdings in HP were worth $795,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Ellevest Inc. raised its position in shares of HP by 22.6% in the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 10,601 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $290,000 after buying an additional 1,957 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp raised its position in shares of HP by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 158,973 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $4,349,000 after buying an additional 2,991 shares during the period. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund raised its position in shares of HP by 71.0% in the 3rd quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 216,732 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $5,930,000 after buying an additional 90,001 shares during the period. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of HP in the 4th quarter worth $259,000. Finally, Aries Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of HP in the 4th quarter worth $1,173,000. 81.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get HP alerts:

In other news, CFO Marie Myers sold 4,500 shares of HP stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.33, for a total transaction of $163,485.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Alex Cho sold 53,874 shares of HP stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.11, for a total value of $1,891,516.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 187,909 shares of company stock worth $6,937,612 in the last three months. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of HPQ stock traded up $0.45 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $37.54. 22,656,635 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,757,486. HP Inc. has a one year low of $26.11 and a one year high of $39.65. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $36.47 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $33.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.70, a P/E/G ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 0.98.

HP (NYSE:HPQ – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The computer maker reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.06. HP had a net margin of 10.05% and a negative return on equity of 164.36%. The business had revenue of $17.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.52 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.92 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that HP Inc. will post 4.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 6th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 9th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 8th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.66%. HP’s dividend payout ratio is currently 17.86%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on HPQ shares. Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $42.00 price target on shares of HP in a report on Friday, February 25th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on HP from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on HP from $38.00 to $40.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Sanford C. Bernstein increased their price target on HP from $32.00 to $40.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on HP from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, HP has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $35.86.

About HP (Get Rating)

HP Inc provides products, technologies, software, solutions, and services to individual consumers, small- and medium-sized businesses, and large enterprises, including customers in the government, health, and education sectors worldwide. It operates through Personal Systems and Printing segments. The Personal Systems segment offers commercial personal computers (PCs), consumer PCs, workstations, thin clients, commercial tablets and mobility devices, retail point-of-sale systems, displays and other related accessories, software, support, and services for the commercial and consumer markets.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HPQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for HP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.