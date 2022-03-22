Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Lowers MorphoSys (NASDAQ:MOR) Price Target to €30.00

MorphoSys (NASDAQ:MOR – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by equities research analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from €46.00 ($50.55) to €30.00 ($32.97) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “hold” rating on the stock.
A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on MOR. Morgan Stanley cut MorphoSys from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $22.00 to $14.00 in a report on Friday, January 14th. Citigroup decreased their target price on MorphoSys to €31.00 ($34.07) and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research raised MorphoSys from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Finally, JMP Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 target price on shares of MorphoSys in a research report on Friday. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $26.39.
Shares of MorphoSys stock traded down $0.78 on Tuesday, reaching $6.35. 1,256 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 69,744. The company has a market capitalization of $869.49 million, a P/E ratio of -1.42 and a beta of 1.06. MorphoSys has a 52 week low of $5.76 and a 52 week high of $24.19. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $7.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 4.95 and a current ratio of 5.00.
About MorphoSys (Get Rating)
MorphoSys AG engages in the development of antibodies for therapeutic, diagnostics, and research applications. It operates through the Proprietary Development and Partnered Discovery segments. The Proprietary Development segment combines proprietary research and development of therapeutic compounds. The Partnered Discovery segment offers technologies to make human antibody-based therapeutics on behalf of partners in the pharmaceutical industry.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on MorphoSys (MOR)
- FreightCar America Finally Gets On Track
- J. Jill, Inc Is Not Ready To Rally Back Up The Hill
- Is FedEx Worth The Risk?
- Nike Leads Dow 30 Higher, More Upside Could Be Ahead
- DocuSign CEO Bets Big On Company’s Future
Receive News & Ratings for MorphoSys Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MorphoSys and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.