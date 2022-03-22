Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Lowers MorphoSys (NASDAQ:MOR) Price Target to €30.00

MorphoSys (NASDAQ:MOR – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by equities research analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from €46.00 ($50.55) to €30.00 ($32.97) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “hold” rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on MOR. Morgan Stanley cut MorphoSys from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $22.00 to $14.00 in a report on Friday, January 14th. Citigroup decreased their target price on MorphoSys to €31.00 ($34.07) and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research raised MorphoSys from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Finally, JMP Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 target price on shares of MorphoSys in a research report on Friday. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $26.39.

Shares of MorphoSys stock traded down $0.78 on Tuesday, reaching $6.35. 1,256 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 69,744. The company has a market capitalization of $869.49 million, a P/E ratio of -1.42 and a beta of 1.06. MorphoSys has a 52 week low of $5.76 and a 52 week high of $24.19. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $7.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 4.95 and a current ratio of 5.00.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in MorphoSys by 10.5% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 855,138 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,057,000 after buying an additional 81,321 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in MorphoSys by 41.5% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 560,285 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,278,000 after purchasing an additional 164,446 shares during the period. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. increased its stake in MorphoSys by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 273,835 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,705,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the period. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP purchased a new position in MorphoSys in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,528,000. Finally, AlphaCentric Advisors LLC purchased a new position in MorphoSys in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,371,000. Institutional investors own 1.75% of the company’s stock.

MorphoSys AG engages in the development of antibodies for therapeutic, diagnostics, and research applications. It operates through the Proprietary Development and Partnered Discovery segments. The Proprietary Development segment combines proprietary research and development of therapeutic compounds. The Partnered Discovery segment offers technologies to make human antibody-based therapeutics on behalf of partners in the pharmaceutical industry.

