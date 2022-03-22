Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Reiterates €46.00 Price Target for ArcelorMittal (AMS:MT)

ArcelorMittal (AMS:MTGet Rating) received a €46.00 ($50.55) price objective from stock analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

MT has been the subject of several other research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €33.00 ($36.26) price target on shares of ArcelorMittal in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Morgan Stanley set a €41.00 ($45.05) target price on ArcelorMittal in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €46.00 ($50.55) price target on ArcelorMittal in a report on Monday, February 7th. UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of ArcelorMittal to €33.00 ($36.26) in a report on Monday, January 24th. Finally, Barclays set a €40.00 ($43.96) price objective on shares of ArcelorMittal in a report on Monday, February 7th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of €39.22 ($43.10).

ArcelorMittal has a twelve month low of €17.72 ($19.47) and a twelve month high of €30.76 ($33.80).

About ArcelorMittal (Get Rating)

ArcelorMittal, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates steel manufacturing and mining facilities in Europe, North and South America, Asia, and Africa. The company's principal steel products include semi-finished flat products, such as slabs; finished flat products comprising plates, hot- and cold-rolled coils and sheets, hot-dipped and electro-galvanized coils and sheets, tinplate, and color coated coils and sheets; semi-finished long products, such as blooms and billets; finished long products, including bars, wire-rods, structural sections, rails, sheet piles, and wire-products; and seamless and welded pipes and tubes.

