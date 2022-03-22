Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Trims Mayr-Melnhof Karton (OTCMKTS:MNHFF) Target Price to €170.00

Mayr-Melnhof Karton (OTCMKTS:MNHFF – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from €175.00 ($192.31) to €170.00 ($186.81) in a research report released on Friday, The Fly reports.

Mayr-Melnhof Karton stock opened at $182.00 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $194.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is $198.72. Mayr-Melnhof Karton has a 52 week low of $70.58 and a 52 week high of $215.48.

About Mayr-Melnhof Karton (Get Rating)

Mayr-Melnhof Karton AG manufactures and sells cartonboard and folding cartons in Europe and internationally. It operates in two segments, Mayr-Melnhof Karton (MM Karton) and Mayr-Melnhof Packaging (MM Packaging). The MM Karton segment manufactures and markets various grades of cartonboard products, such as coated cartonboard produced from paper for recycling, as well as virgin fiber based cartonboard.

