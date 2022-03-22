Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Trims Mayr-Melnhof Karton (OTCMKTS:MNHFF) Target Price to €170.00

Mayr-Melnhof Karton (OTCMKTS:MNHFF – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from €175.00 ($192.31) to €170.00 ($186.81) in a research report released on Friday, The Fly reports.
Mayr-Melnhof Karton stock opened at $182.00 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $194.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is $198.72. Mayr-Melnhof Karton has a 52 week low of $70.58 and a 52 week high of $215.48.
About Mayr-Melnhof Karton (Get Rating)
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Mayr-Melnhof Karton (MNHFF)
- Insiders And Institutions Buy Skechers U.S.A.
- Costco, BJ’s or Walmart: Which Stock Has the Best Price?
- Goodyear Tire Stock Price Going Back in Time
- After An Overdone Selloff, It’s Time to Sign for DocuSign Shares
- Sofi Financial Stock Looks Attractive Down Here
Receive News & Ratings for Mayr-Melnhof Karton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mayr-Melnhof Karton and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.