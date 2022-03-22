DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. Acquires New Position in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – December (NYSEARCA:PDEC)

DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. acquired a new stake in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – December (NYSEARCA:PDEC – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 9,222 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $299,000. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. owned about 0.13% of Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – December as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of PDEC. Valtinson Bruner Financial Planning LLC bought a new position in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – December during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $4,245,000. CAPROCK Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – December during the fourth quarter worth approximately $3,166,000. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – December during the third quarter worth approximately $2,756,000. CRA Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – December during the fourth quarter worth approximately $969,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – December by 19.2% during the third quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 175,766 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,404,000 after buying an additional 28,346 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA PDEC opened at $30.91 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $30.70 and a 200-day simple moving average of $30.95. Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – December has a 12-month low of $29.36 and a 12-month high of $31.88.

